Green Bay’s Aaron Jones wants to be “livelong Packer”

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Aaron Jones is coming off a banner year in 2019. One in which he led the NFL in touchdowns, and broke Ahman Green’s franchise record with 23 scores between the regular season and playoffs.

Now heading into 2020, it’s a contract year for the former fifth round pick as his rookie deal comes to an end.

“Whether it’s my first year or my last year on a deal, I’m going to be just as motivated. It doesn’t change just because a contract is on the line for me. I trust my agency and the Packers. With that I would love to be a lifelong Packer,” said Aaron Jones.

Earlier this offseason Christian McCaffrey wrapped up a contract extension with the Panthers. Reportedly worth $64 million dollars over four years, with $30 million garunteed, the new contract makes McCaffrey the highest paid running back in league history.

A high bench mark for a position where durability is always a question mark. A position group that includes Jones, who has been for the most part healthy during his time in Green Bay.

So is Jones concerned about how the position is viewed around the league? Not really.

“I’m not really looking at the market. I’m just looking at myself. I feel like I can play at a really high elite level for a really long time. So, I’m just going to do what I can and hopefully that leads to me being a Packer for life. That’s my goal.”

Last month the Packers picked running back A.J. Dillon out of Boston College in the second round. A big back that could serve as a replacement for either Jones or Jamaal Williams. Jones may not necessarily see it that way, but rather adding Dillon means more competition in the running back room.

“It doesn’t disappoint me. Bringing in competition to keep the rooms competitive. It’s not something that I’m surprised. It’s the NFL, you never know what can happen,” said Jones.

As the virtual offseason continues with Jones getting his workouts in with high school quarterbacks and at his home gym in Texas, the goals remain the same. It’s not necessarily about scoring the most touchdowns again for an encore.

It’s taking that next step.

“I want to live a Super Bowl. We were one game short. It’s not all about me, it’s about the team. That’s all of our goals, and i’m focused on our team’s main goal,” said Jones.