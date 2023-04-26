(WFRV) – On Wednesday evening, WFRV Sports held their annual draft special to look ahead to the Packers’ draft needs.

During an offseason of questions, the Packers finally got the answers and compensation they were looking for as Green Bay sent future hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade.

Green Bay made the trade with the Jets official on Wednesday afternoon. The Packers will receive a first-round selection (No. 13), a second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round selection (No. 207) in 2023, and a conditional second-round choice in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a first-round selection (No. 15) and a fifth-round choice (No. 170) in 2023.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Matt Reynoldson gave their thoughts on the trade and Aaron Rodgers after an 18-year career with the Green & Gold.

With Aaron Rodgers out the door in Titletown, the Packers will look forward to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love. Matt Reynoldson was in Arizona for the NFL Owner Meetings and explained how the Packers would turn the page with Green Bay’s new quarterback.

Two notable local talents will hope to hear their name called, including Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton and Northern Michigan’s Jake Witt.

Click the video above to hear from Benton and Witt as they go through the NFL Draft process.

To wrap up the show, Local 5 Sports gave their prediction as to who the Packers may pick with their first-round (#13) draft pick.