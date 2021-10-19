Greg Jennings, Tim Harris to make the leap into Packers Hall of Fame

** FOR USE WITH YEAR END STORIES — FILE — ** Green Bay Packers receiver Greg Jennings jumps into the seats after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sept. 17, 2006 file photo. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will add two new members during next year’s induction ceremony.

According to officials, linebacker Tim Harris and wide receiver Greg Jennings will get inducted at the 51st Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Sept. 1, 2022.

Harris was drafted in the fourth round from Memphis in the 1986 NFL Draft. He had eight sacks in his rookie season and played five seasons overall in Green Bay. His 55 career sacks with the team rank fourth in Packer history. In 1989 Harris had a Packers single-season record with 19.5 sacks.

Jennings was selected in the second round from Western Michigan in the 2006 NFL Draft. Jennings played seven seasons with the Packers and caught 425 passes for 6,537 yards and 53 touchdowns for the team. Jennings ranks eighth in career yards, sixth in career receiving touchdowns and ninth in career receptions.

Jennings was also on the receiving end of Brett Favre’s 421st touchdown pass, which at the time set the record for most career passing touchdowns.

Information regarding tickets for the banquet is still being finalized and is planned to be released in the near future. The banquet starts with a cash bar at 4 p.m., with the dinner and program to start at 5:30 p.m.