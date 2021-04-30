Gutekunst commits to Rodgers, Packers not trading QB

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 09: Brian Gutekunst Genral Manager of the Green Bay Packers speaks to the media during a press conference introducing Matt LaFleur as head coach at Lambeau Field on January 09, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The big news of NFL Draft’s first day had nothing to do with picking players, at least for the Green Bay Packers, after reports that quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not want to come back to Green Bay.

On Thursday afternoon a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that Rodgers had become disgruntled with the team, and told some with the Packers he wasn’t interested in returning to the team.

General manager Brian Gutekunst clarified the team’s stance on Rodgers as their quarterback during his press conference after the first round.

“We’re not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” said Brian Gutekunst.

Gutekunst shot down some of the of reports. Including the team telling Rodgers they would trade him after the season, or the San Francisco 49ers inquiring about a trade. Even after San Francisco general manager John Lynch said there had been a conversation with Green Bay, but any idea of a deal was quickly put to rest.

Currently Rodgers is under contract in Green Bay through the 2023 season. While there are reports the team wanted to restructure Rodgers’ contract, and the quarterback waned an extension earlier in the offseason. There’s still a lot of work to be done on that front as the team works through a shrinking salary cap due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time. But he’s a guy that kind of makes this thing go. He give us the best chance to win, and we’re going to work towards that end,” sad Gutekunst.

It was trading up to pick Rodgers’ possible successor, Jordan Love, during last year’s NFL Draft that seemingly started the path to where we are today.

“I certainly look back to last year’s draft and just kind of maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better. There’s no doubt about it. The draft’s an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it’s going to unfold, and it happens pretty fast. But certainly, I think, looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better,” said Gutekunst.

The focus for Gutekunst and company this weekend will remain on the draft and adding new talent. Earlier this offseason they were able to keep one of their own with the re-signing of running back Aaron Jones, and locked up Rodgers’ blindside protector David Bakhtiari during the 2020 season.

As for when the Rodgers situation will be resolved is anyone’s guess at this point. Still Gutekunst seemed confident on Thursday night that Rodgers has not taken his last snap in the green and gold.

“I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again,” said Gutekunst.