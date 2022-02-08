GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Students at Lombardi Middle School were presented with a treat with former Packers wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton stopped by for the “Heart of a Hall of Famer” program. Lofton fielded questions from Lombardi students and others watching on a live stream about what he learned during his time in the National Football League and what helped him be successful both on and off the field.

Lofton is no stranger to success and says neither are many renowned players who have donned the uniform for the Green and Gold. The most notable in the past 10 years? Aaron Rodgers.

“The legacy that Aaron Rodgers leaves behind, I think has to be connected with the Packers and the great players that played in this uniform, and in that stadium for this team,” Lofton said.

“It’s not a singular legacy. It’s a jointed legacy with the Green Bay Packers, the greatest franchise of all.”

Rodgers just finished his 17th season in the NFL, all with the Packers since Green Bay drafted him in 2005. After there being speculation about whether he would even return for the 2021 season, the Packers went on to grab the number one seed in the NFC with Rodgers at the helm before getting ousted in the divisional round of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s always disappointing when a season ends,” Lofton said. “But that’s the beauty of the game of football, is picking yourself back up.”

Lofton said Packer fans need to realize the wonder they’ve witnessed with Rodgers on the field the past 17 seasons, and to not take for granted what the Packers have accomplished with 12 under center.

“He’s phenomenal, watching him play,” Lofton said. “That’s the thing that Packer fans should really appreciate that you’re seeing something that you may never see again.”

Rodgers is poised to win his 4th NFL MVP award later this week, but with only one Super Bowl ring, where will that stack up when talking about his legacy?”

“It’s the accomplishments that we look at and those accomplishments, when you start with Super Bowl rings, then you go to MVPs, and Super Bowl MVPs and different things like that, those are always going to be weighted for Tom Brady and everybody else will just be chasing statistical records,” Lofton said.

Rodgers is not the only player who has a decision to make when it comes to the Packers roster in 2022. There is a multitude of free agents that could make who suits up for the Green and Gold look very different than who was there in 2021.

“The fan part of me would want the gang to all return and to get it done here. To come back and give a championship run for the Green Bay Packers for another season,” Lofton said. “They always have to look out for their best interests and sometimes that’s not in the best interest of the local fan.”

The NFL Honors will be on Thursday, February 10.