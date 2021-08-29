Hard choices face Packers at wide receiver

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Entering training camp the Packers had plenty of options at wide receiver. While some of tough decisions were made by injuries, a pair of second year wide receivers made those choices harder throughout the preseason.

Reggie Begelton and Malik Taylor were always going to be part of that group fighting for the final spots at wide receivers. Adding to their resume with solid performances in the preseason finale against Buffalo didn’t help make the decisions facing Brian Gutekunst and company at the roster deadline any easier.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Taylor (86) catches a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug 21. 2021, between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Taylor finished Saturday’s game with 69 yards on five catches for his third straight preseason game with more than 50 yards receiving. While Begelton racked up 51 yards on four catches in that final audition.

“Certainly those guys did have really good preseasons, and really happy how they performed and they had a lot of exposure. There’s some tough decisions that are going to come down to where you really feel like you can’t make a bad decision. Although they are difficult because you’d like to keep all 80 of these guys, but that’s not the reality of the situation we’re in and those guys have done a nice job, and they made it hard on us,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Making things easier for Gutekunst and LaFleur is a thinning group of options at wide receiver with just Begelton, Taylor, and rookie Amari Rodgers registering catches on Saturday. That along with veteran wide receiver Devin Funchess going on injured reserve last week.

Still it’s a numbers game for the Packers with only so many roster spots to go around. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and others may already have roster spots locked up. So, the question going into Tuesday’s cuts has to be how many wide receivers to keep on the roster.

That will determine more than anything if Begelton, Taylor, and others have done enough to make that final 53 man roster.