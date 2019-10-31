Harris, Woodson to be inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 4: Charles Woodson #21 and Al Harris #31 both of the Green Bay Packers celebrate Woodson’s touchdown return of an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium November 4, 2007 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Packers beat the Chiefs 33-22. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Former Green Bay Packers cornerbacks Al Harris and Charles Woodson will be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame during the 50th Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.

Harris was selected in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M-Kingsville by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After spending his first season on the practice squad, Harris played the next five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2003, the Packers acquired Harris in a trade. For the next eight seasons with the green and gold, Harris racked up 14 interceptions and 108 defended.

He earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2007-2008 after receiving alternate recognition the previous three years.

He earned a reputation for shutting down opposing team’s top wideouts with his physical play at the line of scrimmage. From 2003-08, Harris started 83 straight regular-season games.

One of his most memorable plays, Harris returned an interception 52 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game on Jan. 4, 2004.

Harris broke the Packers’ single-season record for passes defensed with 28 in 2004. Later in his career, Harris joined the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams. In 2013, Harris officially retired as a Packer.

Woodson was selected fourth overall in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders after winning the Heisman Trophy in 1997 as a junior at the University of Michigan.

After eight seasons with the Raiders, Woodson came to Green Bay as a free agent in 2006. He spent the next seven years with the Packers, posting 38 interceptions and 115 passes defensed.

Woodson was selected to four consecutive Pro-Bowls from 2008 to 2011. He holds franchise records for the most touchdowns on interceptions at nine and the most defensive touchdowns at 10.

In 2009, Woodson was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. His interceptions that year are tied for the second-most in a season in Packers history.

In recognition of his incredible toughness, Woodson was honored by his teammates with the 2010 Ed Block Courage Award, the same year he helped lead the Packers, with one of the league’s best defenses, to a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

He also formed a dangerous cornerback duo with Harris, racking up a combined 37 interceptions and 125 passes defensed from 2006‐09.

He returned to the Raiders for the final three years of his playing career before retiring after the 2015 season.

The banquet is scheduled for April 18, 2020, in the Lambeau Field Atrium.