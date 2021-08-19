Homecoming for Ashwaubenon’s James Morgan, who got to talk football with idol Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback James Morgan passes during a joint NFL football training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – When you go to Ashwaubenon high school, you grow up just about a mile away from Lambeau Field. For James Morgan, it’s a bit surreal being back in Green Bay. Mostly because he’s not back as a fan, but as a quarterback of the Jets, getting to talk shop with his idol, Aaron Rodgers.

“Yesterday I got to talk to him in the two minute drill. He kind of wanted to hear about our plays and I was kind of picking his mind and some of that stuff,” Morgan said. “And just the depth that goes into every play, for him, and kind of, what he can tell off a defense in a play, was something that’s really cool, especially as a young quarterback. Listening to that was awesome.”

However, Rodgers was surprised to learn Morgan graduated from Ashwaubenon when asked about it during his press conference on Wednesday.

“Did he really? I did not know that,” Rodgers said with a laugh.

He showed some love to the hometown kid on his Instagram after practice on Thursday

Aaron Rodgers showing some love to the hometown kid pic.twitter.com/Olt2F4Awag — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 19, 2021

Morgan said being back and knowing he’s going to play at Lambeau Field is a little surreal.

He said his family couldn’t be more excited for him. They have approximately 34 tickets to the game and will ready to cheer him on loud and proud.

The Jets and the Packers will face off on Saturday at 3:25 p.m.