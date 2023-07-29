GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When Lukas Van Ness was drafted 13th overall by the Packers, players, coaches, and management pointed to his work ethic as a reason for selecting the former Iowa Hawkeye. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur even told the media that although growing pains are expected, he loves that Van Ness is a “worker.”

So, how did the Packers first-rounder develop such a strong mindset?

“It’s something I’ve had since I was little,” said Van Ness, after today’s open-to-the-public training camp. “I was a hockey kid, I’d show up to the rink a couple hours early. A big thing in hockey is you tape your stick before every single practice, so I’d be in there learning different ways to tape my stick, warming up and being the last one out. Hearing the crickets, knowing that you were the last one [means] you put in a good day of work.”

Van Ness constantly relayed his ‘first-in, last-one-out’ mentality as something he’s excited to bring to the Green and Gold each day. The 6’5″ outside linebacker hopes to gain the trust of his teammates and coaches so when he’s out on the field, there’s no doubt he’ll put in the work and do it at the highest level.

Amidst the rookie’s answers, he even gave the media a crash course into the variety of ways he learned to tape a hockey stick.

“You’d be surprised, you can tape the whole stick,” said Van Ness. “You tape the bottom and the top, so some guys have a criss-cross [on the handle] or you go halfway down the stick or a few inches down, versus on the blade, you can do half the blade or the full blade or a criss-cross. You have to wax it. There’s more that goes into it than you think.”

But even possessing all this knowledge, Green Bay’s 13th overall pick knows that football is first and foremost, so any hockey activities will probably be put to the side.

“I think that I’m probably going to stay off skates for a bit,” said Van Ness.