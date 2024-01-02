GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are hoping to punch their ticket to the playoffs this weekend against the Chicago Bears, but it may take a pretty penny to punch your ticket to the game.

When the Packers lost two games in a row and just barely defeated the Carolina Panthers, fans were worried the Green & Gold’s postseason hopes were dead in the water, but with a dominant performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, tickets are in high demand for their final must-win matchup against Chicago.

Ticket King manager Travis Loftus says weeks ago, tickets averaged about $90-100. Now, it is about $200.

“I feel a lot better than I was early on in the year. We weren’t selling tickets to this game unless we lowered the prices well below what we’re offering right now,” Loftus says.

Schmitty’s Tickets owner, John Schmidt, also says he has received an outpouring number of calls from season ticket holders ready to sell.

Schmidt says, “Playoff games have always been a bust because it’s too cold, so the people that own the season tickets are older, so they always sell. Normally, you see a cold weather game like this. It’s not near this good, but Bears fans are coming. Even though they can’t make the playoffs, they’re coming pretty hard because they’re winning, and they hate the Packers.”

While Schmidt says it is tough to predict whether the price of tickets will go down before game time, there is no time like the present to secure a seat.

“Normally, the game goes down as it gets closer to [the day of]. Every game this year has gone way down, like 20 bucks at game time or an hour before, but this one, you don’t know. It could go up,” Schmidt says.

The last time the Packers lost to the Bears at Lambeau Field was in 2015. While a loss would not necessarily rule out the Packers, a win is the easiest way to clinch a playoff berth.