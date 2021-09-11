Hungriest team I’ve ever been a part of: Packers prep to start off the season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 05: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan #85 (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on October 05, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fl (WFRV) – The energy in the air when you’re around any single member of the Green Bay Packers is palpable. Whether it’s an assistant coach or Davante Adams, the focus is singular. Super Bowl. Nothing else will suffice.

“This might be the hungriest team I’ve ever been on,” Davante Adams told members of the media on his press briefing on Wednesday. “Just because we’ve been so close so many times. Everybody in the back of their minds knows how realistic it is that we can take the final step.”

HIs quarterback seconded his opinion.

“I think it’s a focus,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. He went on to say that the offense under Matt LaFleur in Year 3 will have to be creative in order to keep the players interested. Rodgers said LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have done a good job of adding things that keep the offense from being stale.

As the members of the Green and Gold eye the Saints in the opener, they know this New Orleans team is different. For one, no more Drew Brees at the helm. Instead, Jameis Winston takes the reins, and he’s got an arm.

“He can move the ball downfield,” LaFleur said. Another thing on the coach’s mind? Hydration.

“There’s not a set amount, but every time they pee, you want it to look clear,” LaFleur said bluntly.

The Packers kick off against the Saints at TIAA Bank Stadium at 3:25 CST on Sunday.