“I think Aaron will finish somewhere else”: Favre talks Rodgers, Packers future at QB

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shares a moment with former quarterback Brett Favre during a ceremony for the late Bart Starr at halftime of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Brett Favre knows a thing or two about having the quarterback of the future behind him on the roster, and finishing his career with a different team. On Wednesday, the Packers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer talked about Green Bay’s decision to draft a quarterback in the first round, and the impact that could have on Aaron Rodgers.

The headline grabber from Favre’s interview on the Rich Eisen Show no doubt will be his prediction for Rodgers future.

“I think Aaron will finish elsewhere, that’s my gut,” said Brett Favre.

Backtracking a bit to Brian Gutekunst’s decision to trade up in the first round to draft Jordan Love in the first round out of Utah State. Favre, like many fans, questioned the move in terms of the impact on next year’s team. Especially after Green Bay was a game away from the Super Bowl last season.

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Jordan Love listens on his headphones during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. Love was selected in the first round by the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

“Nothing against Jordan Love, I mean no disrespect, but you trade up to get a guy, who may turn out to be great and I hope he does, but you trade up to get more of a project. He’s a little bit unproven. A lot of upside, no doubt about it, but he can’t help you get to the Super Bowl immediately. I just think if you’re playing for now, as all the teams in the league will tell you they are. Green Bay’s one of them that should be playing for now. They don’t draft any weapons, not just in the first round, but any weapons that can help immediately. That just sends a dissrespect message to, what I would think, to Aaron Rodgers,” said Bret Favre.

Favre may not have not inside knowledge of what goes on during the draft in Green Bay, but he does have a way to get in the head of Aaron Rodgers. Favre confirmed that he has in fact talked to Rodgers since the pick, and without getting into the conversation said Rodgers was “a bit surprised” by the draft pick.

“I would do all I could to not burn that bridge,” said Favre. “I think they burned a bridge that’s going to be hard to overcome. At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head.”

Rodgers has also talked to Jordan Love, who know finds himself in a similar situation as the current leader of the Pack. Fifteen years ago Rodgers was the protege tasked with replacing a legend, one day, with Favre under center in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 05: As Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers (R) prepares for practice, fans hold signs welcoming Brett Favre during summer training camp on August 5, 2008 at the Hutson Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A firestorm that began when Favre retired, and un-retired before eventually being traded to the Jets. Leaving Rodgers to take over the job with questions about whether or not Favre mentored him, or if the new quarterback was ready for the job.

“I don’t foresee that happening here. I think Aaron will do whatever, it’s not his job to mentor Jordan Love. This discussion went on when I left Green Bay. It’s not the head guy’s job to mentor the next guy. That guy’s ultimately there to take your spot. Now, if Jordan were to ask ‘can I watch extra film with you? I would be shocked if Aaron would say now. He would go over and beyond to help, but he’s not going to go out of his way and I can’t blame him,” said Favre.

Right now it’s Rodgers job in Green Bay. After signing his contract extension, Rodgers said he’d like to finish his career in Green Bay.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre (4) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers meet after the Vikings beat the Packers 30-23 in an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 5, 2009, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Fare said he thinks will follow in the footsteps of other NFL greats, and finish elsewhere.

“Guarantee you it’s got he wheels turning in Aaron’s mind. If that’s the case it means there’s a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that was not there,” said Favre.