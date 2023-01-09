GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers linebacker that was kicked out of Sunday’s night game issued a public apology for his actions.

Quay Walker tweeted a public apology for the incident that happened on Sunday night. During the game against the Detroit Lions, Walker was seen on camera pushing a training staff member of the Lions.

He was subsequently given a 15-yard penalty and tossed from the game.

This was the second incident in which Walker was kicked out of a game for interacting with a member of an opposing team’s staff.

Against the Buffalo Bills, Walker was thrown out of the game for a similar incident that happened on the sideline.

The apology, which was in multiple tweets, is below:

I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now. Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too.I’m sorry Quay Walker on Twitter

The Packers lost to the Lions 20-16 and were eliminated from the playoffs.