“I wouldn’t count that out” Rodgers talks future, potential retirement, says whatever decision is, it won’t take long to make

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The pass breaks the previous Green Bay Packers record held by Brett Favre. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s been a question that’s been in the back of everyone’s mind since all the off-season drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his subsequent return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season: is this his last season with Green Bay?

The leader of the Pack addressed some of that during his weekly press conference with the media on Wednesday, saying he wouldn’t count out retirement when asked by a reporter if he would for sure play next season, whether for Green Bay or for another team.

“I’m just savoring this year as much as anything. It wont be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months,” Rodgers said. “I ‘ll have some conversations with my loved ones after the season, with Brian and Mark and Russ and the coaching staff and then make a decision at some point. I’m not gonna hold the team back from anything and once I commit, whether it’s committing to move forward here, it’ll be a quick decision.”

This comes on the heels of Rodgers once again being in the MVP conversation with just two games left in the regular season. Since that opening season loss to the Saints, Rodgers and the Pack have gone 12-1 with 12 under center, and he’s thrown 33 touchdown passes and just two picks in that time frame.

“This is my favorite year of football,” Rodgers said when asked if winning a fourth MVP award, something no one else currently has, with Peyton Manning leading everyone with 5 MVP awards. “It’s hard to think of a year that I’ve enjoyed more than this one, even with all the adversity. I’ve really enjoyed this season and I would definitely love to finish out the year strong and win my fourth.”

The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 2 at 7:20 pm at Lambeau Field.