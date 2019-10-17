If you don’t know, now you know…Packers WR Allen Lazard has the trust of No. 12

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter Justin Coleman #27 of the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)–If you didn’t know the name Allen Lazard prior to Monday night’s win over the Lions, you should know now.

Aaron Rodgers knew about him at the end of last year, and during training camp the leader of the Pack noticed his potential right away.

“You get confidence throwing to those guys when you see plays in practice. And I’ve seen a lot of plays in practice,” said Rodgers. “You know I think he was ready and I’m glad he got an opportunity.”

Lazard stated, “I think it’s just my confidence. It’s the way I play. I think that’s the first time I felt fully comfortable with playing again. Being able to be out there for multiple snaps and that drive, and just get a feel in a rhythm of the game. So I know 12, (Rodgers) is an intelligent person and I know he likes to hear everything. So I just threw that in his ear and it turned out pretty good.”

Lazard was more than good when the Packers needed it the most, but prior to his performance against Detroit the second-year player from Iowa State had just one catch in his entire NFL career.

“I like to see things in a bigger picture. I saw myself doing that months ago. Years ago. I believe that if I stuck with it, and I have the same mentality every single day, that I would be able to put myself in that position and once I got there, I would be able to succeed.”

Rodgers added, “With him making contested catches, and he can get down the field. I think he’s faster than a lot of people give him credit for. He’s a big body who can run and make plays on the ball and I’m really proud of his attitude. A lot of guys in his situation would probably hang their head having a little bit of that ‘feeling sorry for yourself’ and maybe lack some confidence, but he never did. He went out and practice the same way every day and there’s a lot to be said for his approach.”

On a short week, the Packers are already thin at the wide receiver position and had only four active wideouts at practice on Thursday. And one of those (Ryan Grant) just signed with Green Bay yesterday.

“I wanted to come here out of all the places that I worked out at. It’s a small town. I can really just focus on football and it’s a great organization that has history. A lot of great players have played here, just that “G” on the helmet seemed special.” Said Grant. “I’m excited for the future. I think the Green Bay Packers have a great future ahead of them. Obviously, they’ve been winning football games and I don’t see any change in that here pretty soon, so I’m excited for the opportunity and I look forward to everything this organization has to offer.”

For the second straight week, Rodgers spread the football around to 9 different pass catchers and he’s well aware that he can make this offense go without his top two wide receivers, and do so with a pair of running backs who can do it all.

“That’s been the key,” Rodgers said. “You can incorporate them in the passing game, which we have done the past couple weeks when we’ve needed it. You know we’ve been a little down at receiver, you know that’s the luxury we have with those guys for sure. I really like working with those two guys, they really are pros. You know they’re both great guys and fun to be around. Jamaal (Williams) obviously is a big dancer, Aaron (Jones) is a little more understated. More of a yes sir, no sir with his military background, but the key with those guys, they are very sharp.”