GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are playing on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, and many have noticed a decrease in ticket prices compared to the game against Dallas.

Local 5 News caught up with Travis Loftus, a Manager at Ticket King in Green Bay, to talk about why the tickets are so cheap compared to normal.

“There are a lot of factors that go into why ticket prices have fallen,” said Loftus.

One of the main reasons for the decline is the day it’s being played, Thursday night.

“It makes it tough for out-of-towners to come in,” explained Loftus. “Another reason is it’s a Milwaukee Gold Package game. They’re unloading them because it’s tough for them to get out of work and come up here and make it back for work.”

The Green Bay Packers used to play a few games per year in the city of Milwaukee in an attempt to attract a larger fan base from Wisconsin’s largest city.

The team sold season tickets for these few games to the Milwaukee crowd before all the games were eventually moved to Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Despite the games moving to Lambeau Field, Milwaukee residents still had season tickets, and now they’re labeled the Gold Package, which makes up the crowd at the Packers’ second and fifth home games of every season.

Loftus says the weather also is playing a contributing factor to cheap ticket prices.

“Tickets have always been sort of soft for this game, and with the team losing, they’ve gone down even more,” said Loftus. “If you haven’t been to a game or maybe want to go to a game that’s more affordable, this is the one to do so.”

Ticket King officials say that they’re selling tickets starting at $80, which normally have a face value of $123, making it a steal.

“The Titans are coming in with King [Derrick] Henry, so hopefully, it’ll be a good show to watch, and maybe the Packers will build on their momentum and get two in a row,” added Loftus.

