GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over the last few decades, kicking a football in Green Bay has been synonymous with Mason Crosby, but after the Packers Anders Carlson in the 2023 NFL draft, a new era was created in Green and Gold lore.

The former Auburn tiger entered training camp with an NFL tie, his brother and Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, but has had to forge his own path as one of the 32 starting NFL place kickers. So far this season, Carlson is 13-of-15 on field goals and nearly perfect on extra points, outside of the attempt blocked this past weekend in Pittsburgh.

