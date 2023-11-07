GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever since he was drafted in the second round last year, North Dakota State alum and current Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has proven himself, even in limited time.

In fact, last season, Watson had a four-game stretch with seven touchdowns.

But that success has been overshadowed by injuries, both in his rookie season and year number two.

That level of adversity doesn’t faze Green Bay’s top wideout, though. In fact, Watson welcomes those challenges and allows them to add to his hunger to win in everything he does.

Learn more about the second-year’s mentality, why he changed his number when he got drafted, and the thought process behind his number of hairstyles.