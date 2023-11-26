GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As a 2022 first-round pick, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt joined the bevy of defensive first round picks to rock the Green and Gold. Though the Georgia native, and former Georgia Bulldog, has accomplished a lot beyond that. In fact, Wyatt won a national championship in Athens and entered the NFL with an All-American and all-conference nod in two different seasons.

As a Packer, the 25-year-old has racked up four total sacks in 27 career games, including a season-high 22 total tackles through 11 games this year. Although the road to the NFL was accolade-heavy for the defensive lineman, he credits that success to his family-oriented background.

Learn more about the former first rounder and why he likes the city of Green Bay.