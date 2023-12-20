GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Entering this season, the Packers filled their wide receivers’ room with rookies and second-year players. Lacking a lot of veteran leadership, Green Bay needed its young players to step up, and so far, second-round pick Jayden Reed has fit the billing. The former Michigan State Spartan has 54 receptions for 592 yards and eight total touchdowns, the most TDs among the team.

