GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In 2022, linebacker Justin Hollins won a super bowl with the LA Rams. One year later, he’s hoping to bring the same goal to Green Bay.

The second-year Packer is a Texas native, with ties to Denver and Los Angeles by way of his professional career, which started in 2019.

The linebacker chats about his connection with fellow NFL player Myles Garrett, as well as how he deals with the winters on this week’s In The Zone.