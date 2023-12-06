GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a brief stint in Oakland and Las Vegas with the Raiders, defensive back and kick returner Keisean Nixon has made his name known in Green Bay. With one interception this season, picking off Patrick Mahomes in the Packers win over the Chiefs, and a handful of tackles, Nixon is having his most successful year on the defensive end.

But where Nixon grew up, Long Beach, California, is what molded him into the person and player he is today. Learn more about the DB’s journey from the west coast to the midwest, and what some of his favorite hobbies were from back home.