GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Last season, the Packers drafted offensive lineman Rasheed Walker in the last round of the draft out of Penn State. After playing a sparse role in 2022, the injury to David Bakhtiari opened up a spot at left tackle for Walker to slot in and start this year.

Learn more about Walker’s journey from a member of the Nittany Lions to a starter for the Packers, and what he enjoys most about being an offensive lineman.