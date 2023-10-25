GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a young season to remember for safety Rudy Ford, who has two interceptions through six games.

The former Auburn Tiger entered the league in 2017 and recorded just four picks prior to this season. But the journey to Green Bay wasn’t an easy one for the now-Packers safety.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Ford in the sixth round of the ’17 NFL draft and, just two seasons later, landed in Philadelphia, only to jump to Jacksonville in 2021 and ultimately find a home in Green Bay a year later.

