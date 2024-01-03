GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever since A.J. Dillon was drafted by the Packers back in 2020, he has immersed himself in the community as much as any other player currently rocking the Green and Gold. In specific, he’s the mayor of Door County and the creator of a food-based Instagram account with his wife.

On the field, Dillon just eclipsed 600 yards for the third straight season and has 22 catches on the season.

Learn more about A.J.’s favorite burger in Northeast Wisconsin and why he loves living in the Green Bay area.