GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Monday morning’s open practice has now been moved indoors due to “inclement weather.”

The Packers announced that practice is now set to take place inside the Don Hudson Center at 10:30 a.m. but will be closed to the public.

However, the public is still invited to attend the appearance from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at 9:30 a.m.

The weather has also forced the appearance indoors to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Goodell is expected to recognize the Green Bay community’s effort to in getting selected as the host city for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mark Murphy and other local leaders are also expected to speak at the event.

The Packers will have their next open practice on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. with the New England Patriots.