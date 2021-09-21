Inside Skinny: Behind the scenes of painting the Packers Fence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the staples in Titletown while you drive down Lombardi Avenue is the Packers fence.

In this week’s edition of ‘The Inside Skinny’, Local 5 Sports Reporter Kyle Malzhan went behind the scenes to see what the process is like painting a fence across the street from Lambeau Field.

Two local die-hard Packers fans, Zane Statz and Spencer Young, are artists who have shared their love for art and the green and gold for the last six years. They are the artists behind the Packers Fence.

Some of their past work have included tributes to Aaron Rodgers, Eddie Lacy, and much more. This year, they revealed the theme for 2021 and it’s dedicated to the Packers’ defense.

Statz and Young were out early in the morning, at 2:00 a.m., dipping their brushes in the paint to paint the fence across from Lambeau Field. The two like to complete it in one day and it takes them more than 12 hours – even working when the street lights are on.

Both artists lay out their prep work the day before and get to work before the sun comes up.

They tell Local 5 Sports the support they get from people driving by honking the horn, fans, players, and more is beyond appreciated. Both donate their time to do so. A Packers blog based in New York, Cheesehead TV, supply’s their paint while they get to work on the fence.

Young expressed how much painting the fence means to him given his grandfather was an artist and a die-hard Packers fan and to know he’s getting the honor to be the man behind the art, is an honor.