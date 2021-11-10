Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a year and a half since the night of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers surprised a lot of people, including Aaron Rodgers, when they traded up in the first round to select QB Jordan Love.

After nearly two years, fans got a chance to see Love start at QB in a regular season game. They weighed in after Love’s first career NFL start on Sunday.

Optimism and hope are two words to describe what some fans felt around Titletown this week after Jordan Love’s underwhelming first career NFL start. Sunday’s game in Kansas City gave Love the opportunity to showcase his talent and what he’s learned in the year and a half working behind future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The execution from Love, the offense, special teams, and Head Coach Matt LaFleur was poor in many ways Sunday, but some fans aren’t drawing conclusions after one start.

Kyle Malzhan asked some fans about their thoughts in this week’s Inside Skinny.