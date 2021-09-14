Inside Skinny: Packers fantasy football outlook

(WFRV) – Week one in the NFL is in the books and despite an underwhelming performance from the Packers Sunday afternoon, one fantasy football expert joined The Inside Skinny to give his thoughts on Green Bay’s team before setting your lineups before game day.

Rick Butts, the owner of RotoHeat.com, says that Green Bay has three top fantasy football performers: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Aaron Jones. Butts even says that he thinks Adams could become the number one producing wide receiver in fantasy football this season.

A few players that Butts thought were interesting on Green Bay’s roster: Robert Tonyan, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, AJ Dillon, and Allen Lazard.

There was one player on the Packers roster that may be a sleeper pick and that’s running back Kylin Hill. Being the third-string running back, Hill would need someone above him to get injured so having him is not a must rostered because of the lack of play. If one of Aaron Jones or AJ Dillon go down, you’ll see Hill getting a lot of playing time after winning a spot on the roster due to his pre-season flashes.