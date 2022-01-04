Inside Skinny: Three rental cars later, couple determined to make it to first Packers game at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a couple’s first ever trip to Lambeau Field that almost never was.

Sarah and Joe Hartley are die-hard Packers fans residing in Idaho and have never been to Lambeau Field. With question marks surrounding the futures of Davante Adams’ and Aaron Rodgers’ after this season, the two wanted to see their favorite players play together at home just once.

So, their 24-hour drive from Idaho to Green Bay embarked to watch the Packers face the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. They were well on their way until they hit a snowstorm and spun their first rental car out. As they walked out with no scratches or any injuries, they were still determined to get to Lambeau Field.

It was on to rental car number two until it died on them in 50 below wind chill temperatures. The Hartley’s made it to Minnesota until they couldn’t go any further.

Joe told Local 5 at that moment they knew they were close enough to either get another rental car, get on a greyhound, or hop on a Minnesota Vikings party bus and be the only Packers fans on it.

As much as the latter sounded good to them, they ended up renting their third car and finally made their trip to Lambeau Field.

As the Hartley’s got to witness a win for their first game at the Frozen Tundra, they told Local 5 the experience was unreal and they would love to come to Green Bay again in the near future, but maybe next time – flying.