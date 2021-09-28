Is Mason Crosby ‘clutch’? A look back at his game-winning field goal chances

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is surrounded by teammates after making the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mason Crosby broke the hearts of every San Francisco 49er fan this past Sunday night on a game-winning field goal, but what about his other game-winning attempts?

There are plenty of words tossed around when it comes to sports players, ‘is person X clutch?’ or ‘is person Y elite?’, has the Green Bay Packers kicker for the past thirteen seasons been ‘clutch’?

Here is a thought exercise, would you rather have player A or player B on your team?

Career Field Goal Percentage Career Extra Point Percentage Player A 81.9% 97.6% Player B 83.8% 97.3%

Most people would probably pick player B right? However, it is pretty marginal since player A only has 1.9% less field goal percentage, but a slightly better extra point percentage. Well, player A is Mason Crosby and player B is Adam Vinatieri who is widely considered to be the most clutch kicker in the NFL’s history.

No one is going to say that Crosby is better than Vinatieri, and Crosby’s history with the Packers is checkered. He was nearly off the team multiple times in his career. Vinatieri laps Crosby in nearly every award/statistic (Super Bowls, Pro Bowls, All-Pro’s and total stats).

Crosby will likely retire as the team’s best kicker ever, and ranks first all-time on the franchise scoring list among other accolades.

Well, let’s take a look back at every game-winning field goal try that Crosby has attempted with the Packers.

Now, this is a look at every game-winning field goal try, this does not include field goals to force the game to overtime. There is also no record-keeping for Crosby’s attempts at game-winning field goals, and if there is, it is buried deep within the internet. Both the Packers website, as well as pro-football reference, do not have game-winning field attempts listed as stats.

To calculate Crosby’s career chances at game-winning field goals, I combed through every box score from 2007 (his rookie year) to 2021. Any game the Packers won by three or less, went to overtime or they lost by two or less was looked at.

2007

Crosby got his first chance at a game-winner, in his first career game nonetheless in a Week 1 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The field goal was a 42-yard attempt and this was in 2007, and was Brett Favre’s last year with the Packers.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and holder Jon Ryan (9) react to a 53-yard field goal during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

2008

Crosby had two games in 2008 where he attempted a field goal that would have won the football game for the Packers. The first one was in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. He missed a 52-yard attempt and the team lost 27-28.

Green Bay Packers’ Mason Crosby reacts after missing a 52-yard field goal with less than a minute left in the Minnesota Vikings’ 28-27 win in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The second one was against the Chicago Bears in Week 16 where he missed a 38-yard field goal. The field goal was reported as being blocked, and the Packers would lose 17-20 in overtime.

Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby, left, attempts a field goal as Chicago Bears defensive end Alex Brown (96) blocks the kick during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game at Soldier Field in Chicago Monday, Dec. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

2010

Only one chance for a game-winning field goal in 2010, as in Week 5 against the Washington Football Team (then named the Redskins) he missed a 53-yard attempt. The Packers would end up losing the game 13-16 in overtime.

2011

Crosby would make his only game-winning chance against the New York Giants in Week 13. A 30-yard field goal would win the game for the Packers in a 38-35 win against the Giants.

Green Bay Packers’ Mason Crosby celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers won 38-35. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

2015

A 52-yard field goal miss would cost the Packers the game against the Detroit Lions. The team would lose the Week 10 game 16-18 against the Lions.

Green Bay Packers’ Mason Crosby misses a field goal attempt at the end of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won 18-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

2016

Crosby would make two game-winners in 2016, and one might end up on as his best field goal ever. The first was in Week 15 against the Bears as he made a 32-yard attempt to win it for the Packers 30-27.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates with his teammates after kicking a game winning field goal against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago. The Packers won 30-27. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The second was in the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys. In the Divisional Round, Crosby hit a 51-yard field goal to beat the Cowboys 34-31 in Dallas.

Green Bay Packers’ Mason Crosby after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won 34-31. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

2017

A Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnatti Bengals would have Crosby make a 27-yard field goal to beat the Bengals 27-24. The field goal came in overtime.

Green Bay Packers’ Mason Crosby celebrates his game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

2018

Two more chances for Crosby in 2018. The first was against the Vikings in Week 2. He would miss a 52-yard attempt at the end of regulation. The game would end up as a tie 29-29.

In Week 6, Crosby would hit a 27-yard field goal to beat the San Francisco 49ers 33-30.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates with his teammates after kicking a game winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 33-30. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

2019

Crosby would add another two chances in 2019, both coming against the Lions. In Week 6, he would make a 23-yard field goal to beat the Lions 23-22.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates scoring the winning field goal with punter J.K. Scott (6) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

In Week 17 he would beat the Lions again with a 33-yard attempt to win the game 23-20.

2021

In his most recent attempt, Crosby made a 51-yard field goal to beat the 49ers 30-28 in Week 3.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal as time expires against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

All in all, he is 9-14 which is 64.3%. However, if you look at just the past six seasons (2016-2021) he is 6-7 for 85.7%. Crosby is also ranked fourth all-time for points in the NFL playoffs (Vinatieri is number one).

Each fan will have their own definition for ‘clutch’ and each may also remember Crosby for different reasons. Whether that be positive for his game-winner against the Cowboys in the playoffs, or negative for his four missed field goals and one missed extra-point in a 31-23 loss to the Lions.

While Crosby may have had his ups and downs with the Packers and their fans (including an awful 21-33, 63.6%, 2012 season) he certainly has provided a handful of memories throughout his career.