GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, safety Darnell Savage expressed his love for Green Bay and the rich history that comes with being a Packer.

The Packers drafted Savage in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he’ll be heading into his fifth season in Green Bay. When asked about being back in town for training camp, Savage expressed his love and appreciation for the organization and its fans.

“It’s a blessing, honestly,” Savage expressed. “Just everything that comes with being a Packer, it’s surreal.”

Being the only community-owned team, the fans, and community members have embraced the culture surrounding the Packers. Whether it’s wearing cheese head hats, tailgating, or having thousands of people invade Lambeau Field for ‘Family Night,’ the opportunity to ride bikes to practice with kids during training camp has been a tradition that made Savage appreciate the fan base.

“That was here long before I got here and it’ll be here forever,” Savage said. “It’s easy to appreciate it.”

When Savage was a rookie and experienced training camp for the first time, he told Local 5 that he was blown away by how many fans came out to watch practice.

“I made a joke; when I first got here, and I saw how many people came here for our first open practice – I don’t even think it was training camp yet, I think it was an OTA practice – I was like ‘Do these people work?” Savage laughed. “Everybody’s at practice.”