J.J. Watt & Houston Texans arrive in Green Bay

Texans welcomed in Green Bay fashion with bike ride to field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a tradition unlike any other in the NFL, exclusive to one franchise.

But for two days only, the Houston Texans will get to experience that special bike ride down to practice, selecting one lucky fan’s bike and being welcomed in true Green Bay fashion.

“We just came to see the Texans practice with the Packers and then we’re also going to the game on Thursday,” said Daenen Kehoe, Deshaun Watson/Texans Fan. “Deshaun Watson rode my bike and signed my card. I watched him play for Clemson and win the championship and he got drafted to Houston so I like Houston now.”

The Texans are visiting for a series of joint practices with the Green and Gold. It’s the first time since 2005 the Pack are hosting another team for practice during training camp.

“I’ve been out here for the past two weeks trying to get autographs, meet players, Instagram follows- which has worked pretty well so far,” said Easton Butler, Green Bay Packer Fan. “I came up for the Texans to try and get my dad’s jersey signed.”

The fan favorite among both teams is clearly Wisconsin native J.J. Watt. But there will be another Wisconsinite suiting up against his hometown team- offensive tackle Max Sharping. The second round draft pick out of Northern Illinois will be making his Texan debut on some pretty familiar soil- something his family could not miss.

“It was pretty awesome once he got drafted and we figured out his first professional game was going to be at Lambeau Field,” said Paul Sharping, Max’s father. “How awesome is that? A local kid.”

You ask any of these fans and they’ll tell you they’re ready for some football, but each have got their eye on one special moment. The Packers will host the Texans for another day of practices tomorrow