Jaire Alexander returns to practice in a limited capacity

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander will return to the practice field for the first time since his shoulder injury in Week Four. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said they would take it day by day with the cornerback.

“He’ll do mostly individual drills,” LaFleur said of Alexander.

Alexander has been on injured reserve since he hurt his shoulder during Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he went for a tackle against running back Najee Harris.

The Packers now have three weeks in which to pull Alexander off of injured reserve.

