GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With so much youth on the Packers’ roster, it’ll take veteran presence to turn the young players into seasoned professionals.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is heading into his sixth season with the Packers and the former first round draft pick in 2018 knows what it takes to be one of the top players in the league. Although Alexander is on the defensive side of the football, he’s been spreading his knowledge of the game to the Packers’ younger pass catchers.

“Being a leader isn’t something that’s hard for me because that’s something that I naturally am and I just go out there and be me and guys feed off of it”, Alexander said. “Bringing positive energy – that’s being a leader. Someone who’s willing to put in the work and encourage his teammates, that’s a leader. That’s all I do. It’s not fake, it’s not phony, it’s just who I am and hopefully guys can learn from that.”

Throughout the last six years, Alexander has recorded 10 interceptions including five coming last season alone. The two-time pro bowler has gotten his share of making opposing wide receivers’ life havoc. This week at Packers training camp practice, Alexander planned on lining up against second year wideout Christian Watson.

“Just the other day, Christian was talking to me about how to run a certain route and today during one-on-one’s, he used that against me. So, I was happy to see that”, Alexander said. “I talk to all the young wide receivers. They’re always constantly asking what can they do to improve and I respect that. They’re trying to get better.”

“It’s a great and humbling experience to go up against [Jaire] everyday. It only makes me better each and every rep. I have to continue to find ways to beat one of, if not the best, corner in the league”, Watson explained.

Being the veteran leader has been a fulfilling task for the 26-year-old cornerback.

“It’s cool, man”, Alexander expressed. “We all need someone to look up to. When I came in the league I had Tramon Williams – a 14-year vet – so I mean, it’s an honor.”