Jaire Alexander won’t have surgery for now; Packers give injury updates

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – After five days of speculation and second opinions on Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury, the All-Pro cornerback will not have season-ending surgery – at least for now.

Matt LaFleur said Friday the Packers are “hopeful” Alexander’s shoulder can heal on its own in a matter of weeks.

In Sunday afternoon’s game against the Steelers, Alexander suffered an injured shoulder making a tackle on a fourth down stop. Multiple outlets reported the fourth-year player sustained an AC joint injury, with an ambiguous timetable that wasn’t expected to be season-ending.

After three days of gathering multiple medical opinions, LaFleur announced the decision in Friday’s press conference.

“I think we’ve got better clarity with that,” LaFleur said. “Certainly it’s just one of those things we’re going to let heal and see where it’s at down the line before making that determination, but we’re hopeful that it will heal the right way and he’ll be back with us in a matter of weeks.”

LaFleur did not rule out placing Alexander on short term injured reserve, but said the corner will not play in Sunday’s contest in Cincinnati.

A pair of other Packers starters are dealing with injuries heading into Sunday’s game as well.

LaFleur ruled out rookie center Josh Myers, saying doctors wouldn’t clear him due to a lingering finger injury. Elgton Jenkins, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is officially questionable and will be a game time decision Sunday.

Both cornerback Kevin King and linebacker Krys Barnes are working through concussion protocol and have participated at practice this week. Neither player is under injury designation heading into Sunday’s game.

Reserve tackle Dennis Kelly is listed as questionable after missing Thursday and Friday practices with an undisclosed illness.