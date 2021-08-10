Jake Owen to perform in Lambeau’s parking lot for Packers home-opening weekend

Jake Owen performs at the CMT Ultimate KickOff Party at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 9, 2015, in Dallas. (Photo by Ted Parker Jr./Invision/AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers playing the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football will not be the only thing happening during their home-opening weekend, country music star Jake Owen will perform the day before.

The weekend will be jam-packed full of activities as Owen will perform on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. The concert is free. Parking at Lambeau is free as well, as Lambeau Field lots will be first-come, first-served.

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village will open at 3 p.m. and will have food and beverages available to be purchased.

Following Owen’s concert, the Packers will play the Lions on Monday Night Football. It will be the first time a full-capacity crowd is back for a game since January 2020.

Game attendees will get a ‘Kickoff Weekend’ rally towel.

For more information regarding Kickoff Weekend, visit the Packers’ website.