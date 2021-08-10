GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Jake Owen to perform in Lambeau’s parking lot for Packers home-opening weekend

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jake Owen to perform in Lambeau's parking lot for Packers home opener

Jake Owen performs at the CMT Ultimate KickOff Party at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 9, 2015, in Dallas. (Photo by Ted Parker Jr./Invision/AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers playing the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football will not be the only thing happening during their home-opening weekend, country music star Jake Owen will perform the day before.

The weekend will be jam-packed full of activities as Owen will perform on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. The concert is free. Parking at Lambeau is free as well, as Lambeau Field lots will be first-come, first-served.

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village will open at 3 p.m. and will have food and beverages available to be purchased.

Following Owen’s concert, the Packers will play the Lions on Monday Night Football. It will be the first time a full-capacity crowd is back for a game since January 2020.

Game attendees will get a ‘Kickoff Weekend’ rally towel.

For more information regarding Kickoff Weekend, visit the Packers’ website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

