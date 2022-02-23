(WFRV) – The 24th member of the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame was announced on Wednesday. Drum roll, please… Jeff Yasick of Mazomanie, Wisconsin, was selected by fans out of 10 finalists.

According to a release, fans voted during a period that ran from Jan. 1 – 31 on the Packers website. The team says more than 79,800 votes were cast from throughout the United States and countries around the world.

Yasick’s cousin, Josh Hames, nominated him and used the nomination essay to showcase Yasick’s love and loyalty for the Packers.

In an excerpt from the nomination essay, Hames wrote, “Instead of surrendering to or feeling defeated by life with cerebral palsy, Jeff persevered that day. He didn’t groan at his inability to progress towards Reggie [White] as quickly as everyone else but decided to push forward as fast as he could. That day is the perfect example of who Jeff is as a Packers fan, and as a person in general: relentless and loyal.”

A Mazomanie native, Yasick says his love for the Packers began at a young age, dating back to the Packers training camp in 1994. Yasick, who was born with cerebral palsy, was part of a sea of Packers fans following Reggie White to practice.

He became a season ticket holder in 2003 after graduating high school and is well known by the ushers in Section 129. Yasick says he worked to save money from multiple jobs for his tickets and even paid extra to have the Packers ‘G’ emblazoned on his leg braces.

Yasick explains his bedroom reflects his dedication to the Packers with its collection of Packers hats, bobbleheads, coins, lamps, curtains, and other memorabilia.

In honor of his selection, the Green Bay team says Yasick will receive four club seats to a 2022 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a 2022 Packers away game – including game tickets, airfare and hotel accommodations, and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

Yasick will also have his name permanently displayed in a place of honor in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

This year’s other finalists included: William Bartlow from Charlottesville, Va., Wayne Sargent from Kewaskum, Wis., Tom Malchow from Hudson, Wis., Rick Burgard from Sheboygan, Wis., John Kuziej from Burnsville, Minn., Joanna Heney Swietlik from Green Bay, Wis., David Guld from Wausau, Wis., Carri Emmerich from Sturgeon Bay, Wis., and Alyssca Scoda from Washington, Pa.