GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added two new faces to its prestigious hall of fame on Thursday night.

Former wide receiver Greg Jennings and linebacker Tim Harris were inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame and Local 5’s Burke Griffin was able to catch up with two and reflect on their time in Green Bay.

Jennings spent seven years with the Packers, where he totaled 6,537 receiving yards, 53 touchdowns, and 425 receptions. He was selected to two pro bowls in 2010 and 2011 before leaving for Minnesota in 2013.

He finished out his career appearing in 143 career games, logging 8,291 yards, and 64 total touchdowns en route to becoming a Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer.

Greg Jennings

Tim Harris

Jennings is ninth all-time for the Green and Gold in receiving yards and seventh all-time in receiving touchdowns.

Tim Harris spent five years throughout the 1980s with the Green and Gold, where he terrorized offenses. With the Packers, Harris had 55.0 total sacks and started 70 of the 76 games he appeared in.

Harris’s play on the field earned him Second Team All-Pro in 1988 and in 1989, he had his best year with 19.5 sacks. Harris would earn First Team All-Pro nods and finished second in AP Defensive Player of the Year, only behind Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Kieth Millard.

Harris is ranked fourth all-time for sacks with the Packers.