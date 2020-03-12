Jimmy Graham says farewell to the Packers after two seasons

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Green Bay Packers runs after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will continue their search for a game-changing tight end. According to ESPN, veteran tight end Jimmy Graham is expected to be released on Thursday.

Graham signed a three-year, $30 million deal in 2018 as one of the first free-agent signings by general manager Brian Gutekunst. In two seasons with the team, he caught 93 passes for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns over 32 games.

Graham took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank Packers fans for their support.

“The last 2 years have certainly been interesting! A lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity. Thank you for the support during our exciting run this year toward that ever so elusive ring.”

