Job fair hosted by Packers Pro Shop for seasonal and part-time employment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Bay Packers Pro Shop is in need of both part-time and seasonal employees.

On Tuesday, August 17, the shop will host a job fair at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Store representatives say they need new employees for the busy coming weeks. New hires would work within the Pro Shop, the Distribution Center, and the Call Center. The hirings are for multiple different positions;

Sales Associate: Associates would be responible for assisting customers at the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field

Distribution Center Associate: Staff working in the Distribution Center would handle shipments, both incoming and outgoing.

Call Center Associate: Employees working in the Call Center will be responible for the e-commerce division, like assisting customers on the phone.

Walk-ins are accepted at the job fair where on-site interviews will be conducted for the positions. You can also schedule interviews in advance by emailing “proshopjobs@packers.com”

Sources say all positions require a flexible schedule, at least 3 days of availability per week, and availability during home game weekends, and special events. Hours could range from 8 to 29 hours weekly. Applicants must be 16-years-old or older.

If you cannot attend the job fair but are interested in applying for the different positions, applications and other employment opportunities can be found online on the Packers website.