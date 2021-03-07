Joe Barry and Maurice Drayton excited to help Packers take the next step

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s hard not to be remembered for your mistakes. That’s certainly the challenge that befalls the Packers new defensive coordinator Joe Barry. In his two stints as defensive coordinator with Washington and Detroit, his units ranked 28th and 32nd in the league respectively.

“Just like anything in life, you do something long enough, you’re going to experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows,” Barry said candidly. “I think, the number one thing, when you do experience those lows, when you do get those scars, shoot, if you learn from it, and you grow from it and you expand, you don’t have to wear sleeves and cover them up.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was noticeably excited when speaking to the media about Barry on Tuesday.

“I just felt really comfortable with, again, the person, his ability to communicate, the energy he’s going to bring, the scheme that he’s bringing with him, in order to get the most out of our players,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur also talked about the energy his new special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton will bring to a unit that’s struggled the past two seasons. The Green and Gold were 26th in 2019 and 29th in 2020 in special teams.

“I’ll tell you what, he is a teacher. He’s an excellent communicator,” LaFleur said. “Again, brings great energy to that room and that’s really what I thought was needed. Is just his voice leading that room.”

Drayton echoed his ability to teach players and his desire to motivate a unit that he knows can do better. He’s been the top assistant for special teams the past three seasons.

“Guys can feed off of real energy once you invest in them. Yes, this is big time business. This is still a relationship business,” Drayton said. “So, if those guys understand where I’m coming from, if they understand that I understand their why and I’m going to help achieve their why, they’re going to be excited about it, because we’re helping them reach their goals.”