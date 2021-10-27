Joe Barry will not travel to Arizona, duties to be divided between two coaches

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will not have their defensive coordinator for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Packers released a statement saying that Barry will not be in attendance for Thursday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. Barry’s responsibilities will be divided between defensive backs/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.
Davante Adams will reportedly not travel with the team on Wednesday, but NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reports that if he clears COVID protocols on Thursday, he could separately fly out to Arizona tomorrow.
There was no information on when Adams will have his tests on Thursday, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.