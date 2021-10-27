Joe Barry will not travel to Arizona, duties to be divided between two coaches

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, center, works with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during a break in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Jacksonville, Fla. Barry said at his introductory news conference that the adversity he encountered in two unsuccessful stints filling the same role in Detroit and Washington made him a better coach. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will not have their defensive coordinator for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Packers released a statement saying that Barry will not be in attendance for Thursday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. Barry’s responsibilities will be divided between defensive backs/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.

Davante Adams will reportedly not travel with the team on Wednesday, but NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reports that if he clears COVID protocols on Thursday, he could separately fly out to Arizona tomorrow.

The latest update on Packers WR Davante Adams status for Thursday's game again Arizona. From NFL Now @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/QZ3ms5FeaB — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) October 27, 2021

There was no information on when Adams will have his tests on Thursday, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.