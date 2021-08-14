Jordan Love effective in debut as Packers fall in preseason opener

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – In perhaps the most anticipated preseason debut in 16 years, Jordan Love settled in for a solid opening performance as a Green Bay Packer. And despite a 26-7 loss on the scoreboard, Green & Gold fans left a full capacity Lambeau Field with optimism for the future.

Love went 12-for-17 through the air for 122 yards, a touchdown and a fumble in a half of play. Head coach Matt LaFleur pulled Love at halftime due to soreness in his throwing shoulder, resulting from a Houston strip sack at the end of the second quarter.

Love mentioned in his postgame press conference that despite the injury, he plans to be ready for next week’s game against the Jets.

Among others shining on the field, wide receiver Devin Funchess returned from his 2020 opt-out with a dazzling performance, catching six balls for 70 yards in his first action since the 2019 season opener.

Defensively, Oren Burks pitched in a huge first half with multiple tackles, including a third-and-short stop and a sack, taking advantage of blitz calls from new defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Kabion Ento picked off a pass in the red zone to thwart a short-field drive at the end of the first half, snatching Green Bay’s only turnover of the night.

The Packers rested 30 players in the preseason opener, holding out more than a third of their roster to get younger players and fringe contributors more action.

Green Bay will play its second preseason game against the Jets next Saturday, hosting New York for joint practices over the next week.