GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first thing Jordan Love saw when he walked into practice yesterday was Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, while the first question to Love today was about him.

And no, Love said he was not asked to be on the Netflix series ‘Quarterback,’ produced by Manning’s Omaha Productions.

But is there a chance for Love to be on it in the future?

“It’s a possibility, but I think right now I just need to focus on ball,” Love said.

While he asked Manning, the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback, about his relationships and role with his wide receivers and his communication with coaches, Manning then turned those onto him.

Manning asked, “How are you asking to be coached? Are you the guy that wants to be coached really hard? Are you the guy that wants to be able to do your own thing?”

“He had a lot of really good ‘gems’ in terms of taking notes, how you watch film, when you’re at home by yourself are you writing down questions that you can come back and ask your coaches later,” Love said.

Manning was first spotted walking out to the field with Head Coach Matt LaFleur, and LaFleur is no stranger to him.

“I’ve had experience as a coach going against him.”

Photo of Peyton Manning at Packers Training Camp. (Sydney Staples/WFRV)



Photo of Peyton Manning at Packers Training Camp. (Sydney Staples/WFRV)



Photo of Peyton Manning at Packers Training Camp. (Sydney Staples/WFRV)

LaFleur told the team how he was coaching against the Colts when he was an offensive assistant coach in 2008. The Colts were down by 17 points late in the fourth quarter, and Manning brought the Colts back in “basically” a five-minute span

“It was a great lesson early on in my coaching career: you gotta play ‘til that clock says zero,” LaFleur said. “Because I’ll never forget sitting up in that press box, when we’re up 27-10, thinking ‘oh my gosh, we’re going to beat the Indianapolis Colts,’ and only to see it evaporate quickly.”

While LaFleur has coached against him before, he was asked if he’d like to coach alongside him.

“If he wants to, we’d love to have him,” LaFleur said. “He’s got a lot of things going on, though.”

LaFleur said that he knew Manning would be in town, so he reached out to him to see if he would be interested in stopping by.

Players like wide receiver Romeo Doubs got to see him for the first time in person, and another wide receiver, Christian Watson, did not realize he was there until he was running back from a play.

“And I was like, I gotta go say what’s up to him.”

Then players like cornerback Jaire Alexander are all too familiar with seeing The Sheriff.

“You know we beat Peyton Manning in the Pro Bowl… got a little advance,” Jones smirked.