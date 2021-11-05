Jordan Love has ‘calm demeanor’, confidence in himself ahead of first NFL regular season start

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – On a blustery Friday afternoon, 23-year-old Jordan Love took the podium for Packers media availability ahead of his first NFL regular-season start. The quiet young quarterback stood there with poise, and told reporters he was ready to lead the Green and Gold against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday.

“Just trying to get my mind right for starting this week,” Love said with a confidence that echoed throughout the media auditorium. “But, like I said, I’ve prepared for this, so I’m confident in myself.”

Love is starting after franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and since he’s unvaccinated, will be out at least for the game against the Chiefs.

“Obviously there’s going to be some nerves there, always is, walking out of the tunnel,” Love said with honesty. “Obviously an away game too, the atmosphere it’s going to be rocking, I have a lot of confidence in myself, confidence in this team, and those dudes are going to take care of me.”

The Packers may not have their three-time MVP quarterback at the helm, but they have leaders all over the offense, one’s that head coach Matt LaFleur said have rallied around Jordan and are prepared for the task at hand. One such leader, top wide receiver Davante Adams, was activated off the reserve/Covid-19 list earlier today and will be playing on Sunday.

“Everyone knows it’s going to be different, going into this week, but we’re going to make it as easy on him as possible,” Adams said. “I know the wideouts have been in good spirits, keeping his mind right.”

LaFleur said he was impressed with his young quarterback, and said he has a calm demeanor as he prepares for his start on Sunday.

“We just gotta make sure that we put him in a position so he can go out there and play, play fast, not overthink things,” LaFleur said.

Trying to fill Aaron Rodgers’ shoes is probably as difficult as trying to take over for Brett Favre, but Love and his teammates have the right mindset.

“It’s not always going to be great, You go from best quarterback to play the game, anybody’s going to be a drop-off for lack of a better term,” Adams said. “I can definitely tell he’s tapped in and ready to play so it’ll be fun to go out there and sling it around a little bit.”

“It is a big deal, stepping up behind him,” Love admitted when asked how does he process filling in for Rodgers. “But I try and not put that extra pressure on myself. Next man up, I’m a quarterback on this team, I just gotta go out there and play my game.”

The Packers travel to Kansas City on Sunday and take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 CST.