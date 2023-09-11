GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The new era of Green Bay Packers football got off to a swift start on Sunday after the Green & Gold pummeled its longstanding rival, the Chicago Bears, 38-20.

Now that fans have a little more clarity at how things could look if Green Bay puts things together week in and week out, the Packers Pro Shop was flooded with customers buying jerseys of the new sheriff in town, Jordan Love.

Local 5 News caught up with Packers Pro Shop Assistant Manager Darren Lohr, who said despite week one being an away game, he saw a steady flock of customers on Monday.

“People are excited because that was a big win,” explained Lohr. “People saw players do good things on Sunday, [and now] they’re interested in their jersey today.”

Good was an understatement for Jordan Love, who entered the game with an immense amount of pressure on his shoulders. Love finished the game 15-27 with 246 yards and three touchdowns.

“Considering that it’s kind of a new era in Packers history, I think people were waiting to see what was going to happen, and this is just a release of excitement,” stated Lohr. “We’re seeing a mix of locals and tourists.”

While Lohr could not go into the specifics of the number of jerseys sold, Local 5 News noticed a lot of Jordan Love ones off the shelves, as fans are looking forward to representing the new leader.

“We’re excited to get this new season underway, and it’s fun to have done it with a win and just see people embracing the whole new experience,” concluded Lohr.

For more on Green Bay Packers jerseys, you can visit the team’s website here.