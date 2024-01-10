GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It is now two weeks in a row that the Green Bay Packers young signal-caller, Jordan Love, has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Love was awarded the honor after defeating divisional rival Chicago Bears, 17-9 with the Packers playoff hopes on the line in Week 18.

During Sunday’s contest at Lambeau Field, Love threw 27 of 32 for 316 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a 128.6 passer rating.

No Packers player had won a league-issued player of the week award this season prior to Love’s Week 17 honors, and he became only the second Packer to ever win in back-to-back weeks since Don Beebe in 1996.

During the second half of the 2023 season, Jordan Love has shown, and put up, incredible talent and numbers. Love has thrown for 4,159 yards in 2023, with 32 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions.

The 32 passing touchdowns tallied by Love are second only to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s 36. Green Bay will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in a Wild Card Round matchup next weekend.