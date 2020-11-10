Jordan Love removed from Packers’ COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love practices before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 1. 2020, between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(WFRV) – The Packers removed rookie quarterback Jordan Love from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced on Tuesday.

Love is the second player removed from the COVID-19 reserve this week after running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were removed on Monday. Both Martin and Williams practiced as the Packers began preparing for the Jaguars on Monday, and Love will presumably be available when Green Bay gets back on the field Wednesday.

Currently there are just two players remaining on the Packers’ COVID-19 reserve liset; running back AJ Dillon and linebacker Krys Barnes.

Love was originally put on the reserve list at the same time as Barnes on Friday, and reportedly due to his close contact to the Packers linebacker.

Players must quarantine for five days after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, and test negative twice before being removed. The team does not release whether or not a player tests positive themselves before being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.