Jordan Love speaks to Packers media amid Aaron Rodgers controversy

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 20: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers jogs across the field during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man in the middle is set to speak. Jordan Love, who many believe is heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers’ throne, is scheduled to speak to members of the media on the Packers zooms on Wednesday. Love hasn’t spoken in any way, shape or form since the news broke that Aaron Rodgers is disgruntled with the team and does not want to return to Green Bay.

Since then, he’s taken first team reps in every offseason workout of the Packers OTA’s program.

Jordan Love is scheduled to speak to #Packers media today after practice.



Also scheduled is Billy Turner and Darnell Savage — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) June 9, 2021

Also scheduled to speak with Love, head coach Matt LaFleur, safety Darnell Savage and right tackle/guard Billy Turner.

Love struggled in the first day of mandatory mini camp, struggling with finding his rhythm, especially with the addition of the veteran wide receivers, who returned after missing the first part of OTA’s, all of which were voluntary.